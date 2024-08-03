US dollar to Turkish liras exchange rate history

The exchange rate for US dollar to Turkish liras is currently 33.222 today, reflecting a 0.116% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of US dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.823% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of US dollar to Turkish liras has fluctuated between a high of 33.227 on 02-08-2024 and a low of 32.948 on 28-07-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-07-2024, with a 0.136% increase in value.