US dollar to South Korean wons exchange rate history

The exchange rate for US dollar to South Korean wons is currently 1,358.060 today, reflecting a 0.016% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of US dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -1.924% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of US dollar to South Korean wons has fluctuated between a high of 1,385.320 on 30-07-2024 and a low of 1,357.840 on 02-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-08-2024, with a -0.440% decrease in value.