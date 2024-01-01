10 US dollars to Moldovan leus

Convert USD to MDL at the real exchange rate

10 usd
176.72 mdl

$1.000 USD = L17.67 MDL

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:47
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

USD to MDL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 USD to MDLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High17.840017.8431
Low17.623117.5559
Average17.701317.6965
Change-0.94%0.12%
View full history

1 USD to MDL stats

The performance of USD to MDL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 17.8400 and a 30 day low of 17.6231. This means the 30 day average was 17.7013. The change for USD to MDL was -0.94.

The performance of USD to MDL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 17.8431 and a 90 day low of 17.5559. This means the 90 day average was 17.6965. The change for USD to MDL was 0.12.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 KRWINRJPYCADEURGBPCNYMXN
1 KRW10.0620.1080.0010.0010.0010.0050.014
1 INR16.20611.7490.0170.0110.0090.0860.229
1 JPY9.2680.57210.0090.0060.0050.0490.131
1 CAD978.95860.408105.62610.6610.5635.16813.822

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert US dollars to Moldovan leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MDL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to MDL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for US dollars

USD to KRW

USD to INR

USD to JPY

USD to CAD

USD to EUR

USD to GBP

USD to CNY

USD to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates US Dollar / Moldovan Leu
1 USD17.67150 MDL
5 USD88.35750 MDL
10 USD176.71500 MDL
20 USD353.43000 MDL
50 USD883.57500 MDL
100 USD1,767.15000 MDL
250 USD4,417.87500 MDL
500 USD8,835.75000 MDL
1000 USD17,671.50000 MDL
2000 USD35,343.00000 MDL
5000 USD88,357.50000 MDL
10000 USD176,715.00000 MDL
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / US Dollar
1 MDL0.05659 USD
5 MDL0.28294 USD
10 MDL0.56588 USD
20 MDL1.13177 USD
50 MDL2.82942 USD
100 MDL5.65883 USD
250 MDL14.14708 USD
500 MDL28.29415 USD
1000 MDL56.58830 USD
2000 MDL113.17660 USD
5000 MDL282.94150 USD
10000 MDL565.88300 USD