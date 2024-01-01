500 Moldovan leus to US dollars

Convert MDL to USD at the real exchange rate

L1.000 MDL = $0.05493 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:15
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

MDL to USD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

USD
1 MDL to USDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.05630.0579
Low0.05490.0549
Average0.05590.0568
Change-2.43%-4.40%
View full history

1 MDL to USD stats

The performance of MDL to USD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0563 and a 30 day low of 0.0549. This means the 30 day average was 0.0559. The change for MDL to USD was -2.43.

The performance of MDL to USD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0579 and a 90 day low of 0.0549. This means the 90 day average was 0.0568. The change for MDL to USD was -4.40.

Track market ratesView MDL to USD chart

Top currencies

 USDGBPZARCADAUDINRNZDSGD
1 USD10.7918.1231.3971.53684.3761.7011.343
1 GBP1.265122.931.7681.944106.7572.1521.699
1 ZAR0.0550.04410.0770.0854.6560.0940.074
1 CAD0.7160.56612.97211.160.3961.2180.961

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moldovan leus to US dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MDL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and USD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MDL to USD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Moldovan leus

MDL to USD

MDL to GBP

MDL to ZAR

MDL to CAD

MDL to AUD

MDL to INR

MDL to NZD

MDL to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / US Dollar
1 MDL0.05493 USD
5 MDL0.27463 USD
10 MDL0.54926 USD
20 MDL1.09853 USD
50 MDL2.74632 USD
100 MDL5.49263 USD
250 MDL13.73158 USD
500 MDL27.46315 USD
1000 MDL54.92630 USD
2000 MDL109.85260 USD
5000 MDL274.63150 USD
10000 MDL549.26300 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / Moldovan Leu
1 USD18.20620 MDL
5 USD91.03100 MDL
10 USD182.06200 MDL
20 USD364.12400 MDL
50 USD910.31000 MDL
100 USD1,820.62000 MDL
250 USD4,551.55000 MDL
500 USD9,103.10000 MDL
1000 USD18,206.20000 MDL
2000 USD36,412.40000 MDL
5000 USD91,031.00000 MDL
10000 USD182,062.00000 MDL