US dollar to Moldovan leus exchange rate history

The exchange rate for US dollar to Moldovan leus is currently 17.672 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of US dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.167% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of US dollar to Moldovan leus has fluctuated between a high of 17.780 on 02-08-2024 and a low of 17.632 on 01-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-08-2024, with a -0.526% decrease in value.