250 usd
22,375,000 lbp

$1.000 USD = ل.ل.89,500 LBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:30
USD to LBP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 USD to LBPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High89,550.000089,554.5000
Low89,500.000089,477.6000
Average89,512.243389,514.7844
Change0.00%-0.04%
1 USD to LBP stats

The performance of USD to LBP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 89,550.0000 and a 30 day low of 89,500.0000. This means the 30 day average was 89,512.2433. The change for USD to LBP was 0.00.

The performance of USD to LBP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 89,554.5000 and a 90 day low of 89,477.6000. This means the 90 day average was 89,514.7844. The change for USD to LBP was -0.04.

Conversion rates US Dollar / Lebanese Pound
1 USD89,500.00000 LBP
5 USD447,500.00000 LBP
10 USD895,000.00000 LBP
20 USD1,790,000.00000 LBP
50 USD4,475,000.00000 LBP
100 USD8,950,000.00000 LBP
250 USD22,375,000.00000 LBP
500 USD44,750,000.00000 LBP
1000 USD89,500,000.00000 LBP
2000 USD179,000,000.00000 LBP
5000 USD447,500,000.00000 LBP
10000 USD895,000,000.00000 LBP
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / US Dollar
1 LBP0.00001 USD
5 LBP0.00006 USD
10 LBP0.00011 USD
20 LBP0.00022 USD
50 LBP0.00056 USD
100 LBP0.00112 USD
250 LBP0.00279 USD
500 LBP0.00559 USD
1000 LBP0.01117 USD
2000 LBP0.02235 USD
5000 LBP0.05587 USD
10000 LBP0.11173 USD