US dollar to Lebanese pounds exchange rate history

The exchange rate for US dollar to Lebanese pounds is currently 89,500.000 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of US dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.000% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of US dollar to Lebanese pounds has fluctuated between a high of 89,566.300 on 30-07-2024 and a low of 89,500.000 on 27-07-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-07-2024, with a 0.074% increase in value.