2,000 US dollars to South Korean wons

Convert USD to KRW at the real exchange rate

2,000 usd
2,716,120 krw

$1.000 USD = ₩1,358 KRW

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

USD to KRW conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 USD to KRWLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1,389.97001,393.1700
Low1,358.06001,347.6000
Average1,380.78001,375.9621
Change-1.68%0.18%
View full history

1 USD to KRW stats

The performance of USD to KRW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1,389.9700 and a 30 day low of 1,358.0600. This means the 30 day average was 1,380.7800. The change for USD to KRW was -1.68.

The performance of USD to KRW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1,393.1700 and a 90 day low of 1,347.6000. This means the 90 day average was 1,375.9621. The change for USD to KRW was 0.18.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 KRWINRJPYCADEURGBPCNYMXN
1 KRW10.0620.1080.0010.0010.0010.0050.014
1 INR16.20611.7490.0170.0110.0090.0860.229
1 JPY9.2680.57210.0090.0060.0050.0490.131
1 CAD978.95860.408105.62610.6610.5635.16813.822

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert US dollars to South Korean wons

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KRW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to KRW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for US dollars

USD to KRW

USD to INR

USD to JPY

USD to CAD

USD to EUR

USD to GBP

USD to CNY

USD to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates US Dollar / South Korean Won
1 USD1,358.06000 KRW
5 USD6,790.30000 KRW
10 USD13,580.60000 KRW
20 USD27,161.20000 KRW
50 USD67,903.00000 KRW
100 USD135,806.00000 KRW
250 USD339,515.00000 KRW
500 USD679,030.00000 KRW
1000 USD1,358,060.00000 KRW
2000 USD2,716,120.00000 KRW
5000 USD6,790,300.00000 KRW
10000 USD13,580,600.00000 KRW
Conversion rates South Korean Won / US Dollar
1 KRW0.00074 USD
5 KRW0.00368 USD
10 KRW0.00736 USD
20 KRW0.01473 USD
50 KRW0.03682 USD
100 KRW0.07363 USD
250 KRW0.18409 USD
500 KRW0.36817 USD
1000 KRW0.73635 USD
2000 KRW1.47269 USD
5000 KRW3.68174 USD
10000 KRW7.36347 USD
20000 KRW14.72694 USD
30000 KRW22.09041 USD
40000 KRW29.45388 USD
50000 KRW36.81735 USD