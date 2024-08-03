250 US dollars to South Korean wons
Convert USD to KRW at the real exchange rate
|1 USD to KRW
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|1,389.9700
|1,393.1700
|Low
|1,358.0600
|1,347.6000
|Average
|1,380.7800
|1,375.9621
|Change
|-1.68%
|0.18%
|View full history
1 USD to KRW stats
The performance of USD to KRW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1,389.9700 and a 30 day low of 1,358.0600. This means the 30 day average was 1,380.7800. The change for USD to KRW was -1.68.
The performance of USD to KRW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1,393.1700 and a 90 day low of 1,347.6000. This means the 90 day average was 1,375.9621. The change for USD to KRW was 0.18.
Compare prices for sending money abroad
Leading competitors have a dirty little secret. They add hidden markups to their exchange rates - charging you more without your knowledge. And if they have a fee, they charge you twice.
Wise never hides fees in the exchange rate. We give you the real rate. Compare our rate and fee with our competitors and see the difference for yourself.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert US dollars to South Korean wons
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KRW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current USD to KRW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for US dollars
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates US Dollar / South Korean Won
|1 USD
|1,358.06000 KRW
|5 USD
|6,790.30000 KRW
|10 USD
|13,580.60000 KRW
|20 USD
|27,161.20000 KRW
|50 USD
|67,903.00000 KRW
|100 USD
|135,806.00000 KRW
|250 USD
|339,515.00000 KRW
|500 USD
|679,030.00000 KRW
|1000 USD
|1,358,060.00000 KRW
|2000 USD
|2,716,120.00000 KRW
|5000 USD
|6,790,300.00000 KRW
|10000 USD
|13,580,600.00000 KRW
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / US Dollar
|1 KRW
|0.00074 USD
|5 KRW
|0.00368 USD
|10 KRW
|0.00736 USD
|20 KRW
|0.01473 USD
|50 KRW
|0.03682 USD
|100 KRW
|0.07363 USD
|250 KRW
|0.18409 USD
|500 KRW
|0.36817 USD
|1000 KRW
|0.73635 USD
|2000 KRW
|1.47269 USD
|5000 KRW
|3.68174 USD
|10000 KRW
|7.36347 USD
|20000 KRW
|14.72694 USD
|30000 KRW
|22.09041 USD
|40000 KRW
|29.45388 USD
|50000 KRW
|36.81735 USD