20,000 South Korean wons to US dollars
Convert KRW to USD at the real exchange rate
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert South Korean wons to US dollars
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and USD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to USD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for South Korean wons
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / US Dollar
|1 KRW
|0.00072 USD
|5 KRW
|0.00359 USD
|10 KRW
|0.00717 USD
|20 KRW
|0.01434 USD
|50 KRW
|0.03585 USD
|100 KRW
|0.07171 USD
|250 KRW
|0.17926 USD
|500 KRW
|0.35853 USD
|1000 KRW
|0.71706 USD
|2000 KRW
|1.43411 USD
|5000 KRW
|3.58527 USD
|10000 KRW
|7.17055 USD
|20000 KRW
|14.34110 USD
|30000 KRW
|21.51165 USD
|40000 KRW
|28.68220 USD
|50000 KRW
|35.85275 USD
|Conversion rates US Dollar / South Korean Won
|1 USD
|1,394.59000 KRW
|5 USD
|6,972.95000 KRW
|10 USD
|13,945.90000 KRW
|20 USD
|27,891.80000 KRW
|50 USD
|69,729.50000 KRW
|100 USD
|139,459.00000 KRW
|250 USD
|348,647.50000 KRW
|500 USD
|697,295.00000 KRW
|1000 USD
|1,394,590.00000 KRW
|2000 USD
|2,789,180.00000 KRW
|5000 USD
|6,972,950.00000 KRW
|10000 USD
|13,945,900.00000 KRW