5 US dollars to Hungarian forints
Convert USD to HUF at the real exchange rate
|1 USD to HUF
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|367.3750
|372.0880
|Low
|357.3250
|353.9540
|Average
|361.4090
|362.1758
|Change
|0.29%
|0.65%
1 USD to HUF stats
The performance of USD to HUF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 367.3750 and a 30 day low of 357.3250. This means the 30 day average was 361.4090. The change for USD to HUF was 0.29.
The performance of USD to HUF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 372.0880 and a 90 day low of 353.9540. This means the 90 day average was 362.1758. The change for USD to HUF was 0.65.
|Conversion rates US Dollar / Hungarian Forint
|1 USD
|364.70000 HUF
|5 USD
|1,823.50000 HUF
|10 USD
|3,647.00000 HUF
|20 USD
|7,294.00000 HUF
|50 USD
|18,235.00000 HUF
|100 USD
|36,470.00000 HUF
|250 USD
|91,175.00000 HUF
|500 USD
|182,350.00000 HUF
|1000 USD
|364,700.00000 HUF
|2000 USD
|729,400.00000 HUF
|5000 USD
|1,823,500.00000 HUF
|10000 USD
|3,647,000.00000 HUF
|Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / US Dollar
|2000 HUF
|5.48396 USD
|5000 HUF
|13.70990 USD
|10000 HUF
|27.41980 USD
|15000 HUF
|41.12970 USD
|20000 HUF
|54.83960 USD
|30000 HUF
|82.25940 USD
|40000 HUF
|109.67920 USD
|50000 HUF
|137.09900 USD
|60000 HUF
|164.51880 USD
|100000 HUF
|274.19800 USD
|150000 HUF
|411.29700 USD
|200000 HUF
|548.39600 USD