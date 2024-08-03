20 US dollars to Euros

Convert USD to EUR at the real exchange rate

20 usd
18.33 eur

$1.000 USD = €0.9166 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
USD to EUR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 USD to EURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.92720.9364
Low0.91410.9141
Average0.92070.9249
Change-0.91%-1.42%
1 USD to EUR stats

The performance of USD to EUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.9272 and a 30 day low of 0.9141. This means the 30 day average was 0.9207. The change for USD to EUR was -0.91.

The performance of USD to EUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.9364 and a 90 day low of 0.9141. This means the 90 day average was 0.9249. The change for USD to EUR was -1.42.

Top currencies

 KRWINRJPYCADEURGBPCNYMXN
1 KRW10.0620.1080.0010.0010.0010.0050.014
1 INR16.20611.7490.0170.0110.0090.0860.229
1 JPY9.2680.57210.0090.0060.0050.0490.131
1 CAD978.95860.408105.62610.6610.5635.16813.822

Conversion rates US Dollar / Euro
1 USD0.91655 EUR
5 USD4.58275 EUR
10 USD9.16550 EUR
20 USD18.33100 EUR
50 USD45.82750 EUR
100 USD91.65500 EUR
250 USD229.13750 EUR
500 USD458.27500 EUR
1000 USD916.55000 EUR
2000 USD1,833.10000 EUR
5000 USD4,582.75000 EUR
10000 USD9,165.50000 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / US Dollar
1 EUR1.09105 USD
5 EUR5.45525 USD
10 EUR10.91050 USD
20 EUR21.82100 USD
50 EUR54.55250 USD
100 EUR109.10500 USD
250 EUR272.76250 USD
500 EUR545.52500 USD
1000 EUR1,091.05000 USD
2000 EUR2,182.10000 USD
5000 EUR5,455.25000 USD
10000 EUR10,910.50000 USD