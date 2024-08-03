10 thousand US dollars to Chinese yuan rmb

Convert USD to CNY at the real exchange rate

10,000 usd
71,694.50 cny

$1.000 USD = ¥7.169 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:59
USD to CNY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 USD to CNYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High7.27617.2761
Low7.16957.1695
Average7.25717.2492
Change-1.36%-0.99%
1 USD to CNY stats

The performance of USD to CNY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 7.2761 and a 30 day low of 7.1695. This means the 30 day average was 7.2571. The change for USD to CNY was -1.36.

The performance of USD to CNY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 7.2761 and a 90 day low of 7.1695. This means the 90 day average was 7.2492. The change for USD to CNY was -0.99.

Top currencies

 KRWINRJPYCADEURGBPCNYMXN
1 KRW10.0620.1080.0010.0010.0010.0050.014
1 INR16.20611.7490.0170.0110.0090.0860.229
1 JPY9.2680.57210.0090.0060.0050.0490.131
1 CAD978.95860.408105.62610.6610.5635.16813.822

Conversion rates US Dollar / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 USD7.16945 CNY
5 USD35.84725 CNY
10 USD71.69450 CNY
20 USD143.38900 CNY
50 USD358.47250 CNY
100 USD716.94500 CNY
250 USD1,792.36250 CNY
500 USD3,584.72500 CNY
1000 USD7,169.45000 CNY
2000 USD14,338.90000 CNY
5000 USD35,847.25000 CNY
10000 USD71,694.50000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / US Dollar
1 CNY0.13948 USD
5 CNY0.69740 USD
10 CNY1.39481 USD
20 CNY2.78962 USD
50 CNY6.97405 USD
100 CNY13.94810 USD
250 CNY34.87025 USD
500 CNY69.74050 USD
1000 CNY139.48100 USD
2000 CNY278.96200 USD
5000 CNY697.40500 USD
10000 CNY1,394.81000 USD