500 US dollars to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

Convert USD to BAM at the real exchange rate

500 usd
896.28 bam

$1.000 USD = KM1.793 BAM

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
USD to BAM conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 USD to BAMLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.81351.8314
Low1.78771.7877
Average1.80081.8090
Change-0.92%-1.42%
1 USD to BAM stats

The performance of USD to BAM in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.8135 and a 30 day low of 1.7877. This means the 30 day average was 1.8008. The change for USD to BAM was -0.92.

The performance of USD to BAM in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.8314 and a 90 day low of 1.7877. This means the 90 day average was 1.8090. The change for USD to BAM was -1.42.

Conversion rates US Dollar / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 USD1.79255 BAM
5 USD8.96275 BAM
10 USD17.92550 BAM
20 USD35.85100 BAM
50 USD89.62750 BAM
100 USD179.25500 BAM
250 USD448.13750 BAM
500 USD896.27500 BAM
1000 USD1,792.55000 BAM
2000 USD3,585.10000 BAM
5000 USD8,962.75000 BAM
10000 USD17,925.50000 BAM
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / US Dollar
1 BAM0.55786 USD
5 BAM2.78932 USD
10 BAM5.57864 USD
20 BAM11.15728 USD
50 BAM27.89320 USD
100 BAM55.78640 USD
250 BAM139.46600 USD
500 BAM278.93200 USD
1000 BAM557.86400 USD
2000 BAM1,115.72800 USD
5000 BAM2,789.32000 USD
10000 BAM5,578.64000 USD