250 US dollars to Australian dollars

Convert USD to AUD at the real exchange rate

250 usd
383.94 aud

$1.000 USD = A$1.536 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

USD to AUD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 USD to AUDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.54051.5405
Low1.47401.4740
Average1.50061.5042
Change3.27%1.47%
View full history

1 USD to AUD stats

The performance of USD to AUD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.5405 and a 30 day low of 1.4740. This means the 30 day average was 1.5006. The change for USD to AUD was 3.27.

The performance of USD to AUD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.5405 and a 90 day low of 1.4740. This means the 90 day average was 1.5042. The change for USD to AUD was 1.47.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 KRWINRJPYCADEURGBPCNYMXN
1 KRW10.0620.1080.0010.0010.0010.0050.014
1 INR16.20611.7490.0170.0110.0090.0860.229
1 JPY9.2680.57210.0090.0060.0050.0490.131
1 CAD978.95860.408105.62610.6610.5635.16813.822

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert US dollars to Australian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AUD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to AUD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for US dollars

USD to KRW

USD to INR

USD to JPY

USD to CAD

USD to EUR

USD to GBP

USD to CNY

USD to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates US Dollar / Australian Dollar
1 USD1.53574 AUD
5 USD7.67870 AUD
10 USD15.35740 AUD
20 USD30.71480 AUD
50 USD76.78700 AUD
100 USD153.57400 AUD
250 USD383.93500 AUD
500 USD767.87000 AUD
1000 USD1,535.74000 AUD
2000 USD3,071.48000 AUD
5000 USD7,678.70000 AUD
10000 USD15,357.40000 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / US Dollar
1 AUD0.65115 USD
5 AUD3.25575 USD
10 AUD6.51150 USD
20 AUD13.02300 USD
50 AUD32.55750 USD
100 AUD65.11500 USD
250 AUD162.78750 USD
500 AUD325.57500 USD
1000 AUD651.15000 USD
2000 AUD1,302.30000 USD
5000 AUD3,255.75000 USD
10000 AUD6,511.50000 USD