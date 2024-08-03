500 US dollars to Armenian drams

Convert USD to AMD at the real exchange rate

500 usd
194,126.50 amd

$1.000 USD = ֏388.3 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
USD to AMD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 USD to AMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High388.7340389.1390
Low387.0420386.8120
Average387.7979387.8164
Change0.02%-0.05%
1 USD to AMD stats

The performance of USD to AMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 388.7340 and a 30 day low of 387.0420. This means the 30 day average was 387.7979. The change for USD to AMD was 0.02.

The performance of USD to AMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 389.1390 and a 90 day low of 386.8120. This means the 90 day average was 387.8164. The change for USD to AMD was -0.05.

Top currencies

 KRWINRJPYCADEURGBPCNYMXN
1 KRW10.0620.1080.0010.0010.0010.0050.014
1 INR16.20611.7490.0170.0110.0090.0860.229
1 JPY9.2680.57210.0090.0060.0050.0490.131
1 CAD978.95860.408105.62610.6610.5635.16813.822

How to convert US dollars to Armenian drams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to AMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates US Dollar / Armenian Dram
1 USD388.25300 AMD
5 USD1,941.26500 AMD
10 USD3,882.53000 AMD
20 USD7,765.06000 AMD
50 USD19,412.65000 AMD
100 USD38,825.30000 AMD
250 USD97,063.25000 AMD
500 USD194,126.50000 AMD
1000 USD388,253.00000 AMD
2000 USD776,506.00000 AMD
5000 USD1,941,265.00000 AMD
10000 USD3,882,530.00000 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / US Dollar
1 AMD0.00258 USD
5 AMD0.01288 USD
10 AMD0.02576 USD
20 AMD0.05151 USD
50 AMD0.12878 USD
100 AMD0.25756 USD
250 AMD0.64391 USD
500 AMD1.28782 USD
1000 AMD2.57564 USD
2000 AMD5.15128 USD
5000 AMD12.87820 USD
10000 AMD25.75640 USD