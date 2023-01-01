1 Armenian dram to US dollars

Convert AMD to USD at the real exchange rate

1 amd
0.00 usd

1.00000 AMD = 0.00256 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:31 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

AMD to USD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AMD → 0 USD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86581.053487.60341.433681.646710.964318.4352
1GBP1.15511.21675101.1881.6561.902061.1137721.294
1USD0.94930.821862183.16251.3611.563230.915317.5007
1INR0.01141510.00988260.012024710.01636550.01879730.01100620.21044

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Armenian drams to US dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and USD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to USD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Armenian dram

AMD to USD

AMD to EUR

AMD to GBP

AMD to INR

AMD to JPY

AMD to RUB

AMD to AUD

AMD to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / US Dollar
1 AMD0.00256 USD
5 AMD0.01280 USD
10 AMD0.02561 USD
20 AMD0.05122 USD
50 AMD0.12804 USD
100 AMD0.25608 USD
250 AMD0.64021 USD
500 AMD1.28041 USD
1000 AMD2.56082 USD
2000 AMD5.12164 USD
5000 AMD12.80410 USD
10000 AMD25.60820 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / Armenian Dram
1 USD390.49900 AMD
5 USD1952.49500 AMD
10 USD3904.99000 AMD
20 USD7809.98000 AMD
50 USD19524.95000 AMD
100 USD39049.90000 AMD
250 USD97624.75000 AMD
500 USD195249.50000 AMD
1000 USD390499.00000 AMD
2000 USD780998.00000 AMD
5000 USD1952495.00000 AMD
10000 USD3904990.00000 AMD