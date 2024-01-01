New Taiwan dollars to South African rand today

Convert TWD to ZAR at the real exchange rate

1,000 twd
558.39 zar

NT$1.000 TWD = R0.5584 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:31
TWD to ZAR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TWD to ZARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.56080.5877
Low0.55170.5517
Average0.55710.5646
Change-0.19%-2.30%
1 TWD to ZAR stats

The performance of TWD to ZAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5608 and a 30 day low of 0.5517. This means the 30 day average was 0.5571. The change for TWD to ZAR was -0.19.

The performance of TWD to ZAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5877 and a 90 day low of 0.5517. This means the 90 day average was 0.5646. The change for TWD to ZAR was -2.30.

How to convert New Taiwan dollars to South African rand

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TWD to ZAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / South African Rand
1 TWD0.55839 ZAR
5 TWD2.79193 ZAR
10 TWD5.58385 ZAR
20 TWD11.16770 ZAR
50 TWD27.91925 ZAR
100 TWD55.83850 ZAR
250 TWD139.59625 ZAR
500 TWD279.19250 ZAR
1000 TWD558.38500 ZAR
2000 TWD1,116.77000 ZAR
5000 TWD2,791.92500 ZAR
10000 TWD5,583.85000 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / New Taiwan Dollar
1 ZAR1.79088 TWD
5 ZAR8.95440 TWD
10 ZAR17.90880 TWD
20 ZAR35.81760 TWD
50 ZAR89.54400 TWD
100 ZAR179.08800 TWD
250 ZAR447.72000 TWD
500 ZAR895.44000 TWD
1000 ZAR1,790.88000 TWD
2000 ZAR3,581.76000 TWD
5000 ZAR8,954.40000 TWD
10000 ZAR17,908.80000 TWD