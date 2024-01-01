New Taiwan dollars to CFA francs BCEAO today

Convert TWD to XOF at the real exchange rate

1,000 twd
18,316 xof

NT$1.000 TWD = CFA18.32 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:32
TWD to XOF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TWD to XOFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High18.659218.9571
Low18.315518.3155
Average18.461318.6782
Change-1.73%-2.82%
1 TWD to XOF stats

The performance of TWD to XOF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 18.6592 and a 30 day low of 18.3155. This means the 30 day average was 18.4613. The change for TWD to XOF was -1.73.

The performance of TWD to XOF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 18.9571 and a 90 day low of 18.3155. This means the 90 day average was 18.6782. The change for TWD to XOF was -2.82.

How to convert New Taiwan dollars to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TWD to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 TWD18.31550 XOF
5 TWD91.57750 XOF
10 TWD183.15500 XOF
20 TWD366.31000 XOF
50 TWD915.77500 XOF
100 TWD1,831.55000 XOF
250 TWD4,578.87500 XOF
500 TWD9,157.75000 XOF
1000 TWD18,315.50000 XOF
2000 TWD36,631.00000 XOF
5000 TWD91,577.50000 XOF
10000 TWD183,155.00000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / New Taiwan Dollar
1 XOF0.05460 TWD
5 XOF0.27299 TWD
10 XOF0.54599 TWD
20 XOF1.09197 TWD
50 XOF2.72993 TWD
100 XOF5.45986 TWD
250 XOF13.64965 TWD
500 XOF27.29930 TWD
1000 XOF54.59860 TWD
2000 XOF109.19720 TWD
5000 XOF272.99300 TWD
10000 XOF545.98600 TWD