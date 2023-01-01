1 New Taiwan dollar to CFA francs BCEAO

Convert TWD to XOF at the real exchange rate

1 twd
19 xof

1.00000 TWD = 19.40780 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 5:48 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

TWD to XOF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TWD → 0 XOF
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86531.052187.58421.443381.652560.96218.888
1GBP1.1556711.2158101.2121.667961.909681.1117521.8269
1USD0.95050.822504183.2471.37191.570720.9143517.9527
1INR0.01141760.009880280.012012410.01647990.01886820.01098360.215656

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert New Taiwan dollars to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TWD to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for New Taiwan dollar

TWD to USD

TWD to SGD

TWD to GBP

TWD to CAD

TWD to AUD

TWD to HKD

TWD to JPY

TWD to EUR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 TWD19.40780 XOF
5 TWD97.03900 XOF
10 TWD194.07800 XOF
20 TWD388.15600 XOF
50 TWD970.39000 XOF
100 TWD1940.78000 XOF
250 TWD4851.95000 XOF
500 TWD9703.90000 XOF
1000 TWD19407.80000 XOF
2000 TWD38815.60000 XOF
5000 TWD97039.00000 XOF
10000 TWD194078.00000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / New Taiwan Dollar
1 XOF0.05153 TWD
5 XOF0.25763 TWD
10 XOF0.51526 TWD
20 XOF1.03051 TWD
50 XOF2.57628 TWD
100 XOF5.15256 TWD
250 XOF12.88140 TWD
500 XOF25.76280 TWD
1000 XOF51.52560 TWD
2000 XOF103.05120 TWD
5000 XOF257.62800 TWD
10000 XOF515.25600 TWD