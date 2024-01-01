New Taiwan dollars to Thai bahts today

Convert TWD to THB at the real exchange rate

1,000 twd
1,076.90 thb

NT$1.000 TWD = ฿1.077 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:29
TWD to THB conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TWD to THBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.12301.1455
Low1.07681.0768
Average1.10241.1227
Change-4.11%-5.51%
1 TWD to THB stats

The performance of TWD to THB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.1230 and a 30 day low of 1.0768. This means the 30 day average was 1.1024. The change for TWD to THB was -4.11.

The performance of TWD to THB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.1455 and a 90 day low of 1.0768. This means the 90 day average was 1.1227. The change for TWD to THB was -5.51.

Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Thai Baht
1 TWD1.07690 THB
5 TWD5.38450 THB
10 TWD10.76900 THB
20 TWD21.53800 THB
50 TWD53.84500 THB
100 TWD107.69000 THB
250 TWD269.22500 THB
500 TWD538.45000 THB
1000 TWD1,076.90000 THB
2000 TWD2,153.80000 THB
5000 TWD5,384.50000 THB
10000 TWD10,769.00000 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / New Taiwan Dollar
1 THB0.92859 TWD
5 THB4.64294 TWD
10 THB9.28588 TWD
20 THB18.57176 TWD
50 THB46.42940 TWD
100 THB92.85880 TWD
250 THB232.14700 TWD
500 THB464.29400 TWD
1000 THB928.58800 TWD
2000 THB1,857.17600 TWD
5000 THB4,642.94000 TWD
10000 THB9,285.88000 TWD