New Taiwan dollars to Salvadoran colóns today

Convert TWD to SVC at the real exchange rate

1,000 twd
266.76 svc

NT$1.000 TWD = ₡0.2668 SVC

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:59
TWD to SVC conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TWD to SVCLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.26950.2727
Low0.26610.2661
Average0.26760.2695
Change-1.00%-1.30%
View full history

1 TWD to SVC stats

The performance of TWD to SVC in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2695 and a 30 day low of 0.2661. This means the 30 day average was 0.2676. The change for TWD to SVC was -1.00.

The performance of TWD to SVC in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2727 and a 90 day low of 0.2661. This means the 90 day average was 0.2695. The change for TWD to SVC was -1.30.

Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Salvadoran Colón
1 TWD0.26676 SVC
5 TWD1.33382 SVC
10 TWD2.66764 SVC
20 TWD5.33528 SVC
50 TWD13.33820 SVC
100 TWD26.67640 SVC
250 TWD66.69100 SVC
500 TWD133.38200 SVC
1000 TWD266.76400 SVC
2000 TWD533.52800 SVC
5000 TWD1,333.82000 SVC
10000 TWD2,667.64000 SVC
Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / New Taiwan Dollar
1 SVC3.74863 TWD
5 SVC18.74315 TWD
10 SVC37.48630 TWD
20 SVC74.97260 TWD
50 SVC187.43150 TWD
100 SVC374.86300 TWD
250 SVC937.15750 TWD
500 SVC1,874.31500 TWD
1000 SVC3,748.63000 TWD
2000 SVC7,497.26000 TWD
5000 SVC18,743.15000 TWD
10000 SVC37,486.30000 TWD