New Taiwan dollars to Papua New Guinean kinas today

Convert TWD to PGK at the real exchange rate

1,000 twd
118.03 pgk

NT$1.000 TWD = K0.1180 PGK

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:58
We can't send money between these currencies

TWD to PGK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TWD to PGKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.11860.1193
Low0.11750.1175
Average0.11810.1183
Change-0.43%0.19%
1 TWD to PGK stats

The performance of TWD to PGK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1186 and a 30 day low of 0.1175. This means the 30 day average was 0.1181. The change for TWD to PGK was -0.43.

The performance of TWD to PGK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1193 and a 90 day low of 0.1175. This means the 90 day average was 0.1183. The change for TWD to PGK was 0.19.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Papua New Guinean Kina
1 TWD0.11803 PGK
5 TWD0.59016 PGK
10 TWD1.18031 PGK
20 TWD2.36062 PGK
50 TWD5.90155 PGK
100 TWD11.80310 PGK
250 TWD29.50775 PGK
500 TWD59.01550 PGK
1000 TWD118.03100 PGK
2000 TWD236.06200 PGK
5000 TWD590.15500 PGK
10000 TWD1,180.31000 PGK
Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / New Taiwan Dollar
1 PGK8.47237 TWD
5 PGK42.36185 TWD
10 PGK84.72370 TWD
20 PGK169.44740 TWD
50 PGK423.61850 TWD
100 PGK847.23700 TWD
250 PGK2,118.09250 TWD
500 PGK4,236.18500 TWD
1000 PGK8,472.37000 TWD
2000 PGK16,944.74000 TWD
5000 PGK42,361.85000 TWD
10000 PGK84,723.70000 TWD