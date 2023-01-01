1 New Taiwan dollar to Papua New Guinean kinas

Convert TWD to PGK at the real exchange rate

1 twd
0.11 pgk

1.00000 TWD = 0.11349 PGK

Mid-market exchange rate at 5:2 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

TWD to PGK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TWD → 0 PGK
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86551.052187.55311.443061.651260.961718.8905
1GBP1.155411.2156101.1591.667321.907871.1111521.8261
1USD0.95050.822639183.21751.37161.569490.914117.955
1INR0.01142160.009885410.012016710.01648210.01886010.01098450.21576

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert New Taiwan dollars to Papua New Guinean kinas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PGK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TWD to PGK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for New Taiwan dollar

TWD to USD

TWD to SGD

TWD to GBP

TWD to CAD

TWD to AUD

TWD to HKD

TWD to JPY

TWD to EUR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Papua New Guinean Kina
1 TWD0.11349 PGK
5 TWD0.56747 PGK
10 TWD1.13494 PGK
20 TWD2.26988 PGK
50 TWD5.67470 PGK
100 TWD11.34940 PGK
250 TWD28.37350 PGK
500 TWD56.74700 PGK
1000 TWD113.49400 PGK
2000 TWD226.98800 PGK
5000 TWD567.47000 PGK
10000 TWD1134.94000 PGK
Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / New Taiwan Dollar
1 PGK8.81108 TWD
5 PGK44.05540 TWD
10 PGK88.11080 TWD
20 PGK176.22160 TWD
50 PGK440.55400 TWD
100 PGK881.10800 TWD
250 PGK2202.77000 TWD
500 PGK4405.54000 TWD
1000 PGK8811.08000 TWD
2000 PGK17622.16000 TWD
5000 PGK44055.40000 TWD
10000 PGK88110.80000 TWD