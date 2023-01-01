500 New Taiwan dollars to Mauritian rupees

Convert TWD to MUR at the real exchange rate

500 twd
685.17 mur

1.00000 TWD = 1.37034 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 4:44 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

TWD to MUR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TWD → 0 MUR
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86561.052387.56451.443391.651570.961818.8878
1GBP1.1552711.2157101.1611.667511.908031.1111421.8207
1USD0.95030.822571183.21251.371651.569490.91417.9491
1INR0.01142020.009885190.012017410.01648370.01886120.01098390.215702

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert New Taiwan dollars to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TWD to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for New Taiwan dollars

TWD to USD

TWD to SGD

TWD to GBP

TWD to CAD

TWD to AUD

TWD to HKD

TWD to JPY

TWD to EUR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Mauritian Rupee
1 TWD1.37034 MUR
5 TWD6.85170 MUR
10 TWD13.70340 MUR
20 TWD27.40680 MUR
50 TWD68.51700 MUR
100 TWD137.03400 MUR
250 TWD342.58500 MUR
500 TWD685.17000 MUR
1000 TWD1370.34000 MUR
2000 TWD2740.68000 MUR
5000 TWD6851.70000 MUR
10000 TWD13703.40000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / New Taiwan Dollar
1 MUR0.72975 TWD
5 MUR3.64873 TWD
10 MUR7.29746 TWD
20 MUR14.59492 TWD
50 MUR36.48730 TWD
100 MUR72.97460 TWD
250 MUR182.43650 TWD
500 MUR364.87300 TWD
1000 MUR729.74600 TWD
2000 MUR1459.49200 TWD
5000 MUR3648.73000 TWD
10000 MUR7297.46000 TWD