New Taiwan dollars to Mongolian tugriks today

Convert TWD to MNT at the real exchange rate

1,000 twd
103,060 mnt

NT$1.000 TWD = ₮103.1 MNT

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:29
TWD to MNT conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TWD to MNTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High104.0940105.2170
Low102.8640102.8640
Average103.4163104.0644
Change-0.99%-1.17%
1 TWD to MNT stats

The performance of TWD to MNT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 104.0940 and a 30 day low of 102.8640. This means the 30 day average was 103.4163. The change for TWD to MNT was -0.99.

The performance of TWD to MNT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 105.2170 and a 90 day low of 102.8640. This means the 90 day average was 104.0644. The change for TWD to MNT was -1.17.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert New Taiwan dollars to Mongolian tugriks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MNT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TWD to MNT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Mongolian Tugrik
1 TWD103.06000 MNT
5 TWD515.30000 MNT
10 TWD1,030.60000 MNT
20 TWD2,061.20000 MNT
50 TWD5,153.00000 MNT
100 TWD10,306.00000 MNT
250 TWD25,765.00000 MNT
500 TWD51,530.00000 MNT
1000 TWD103,060.00000 MNT
2000 TWD206,120.00000 MNT
5000 TWD515,300.00000 MNT
10000 TWD1,030,600.00000 MNT
Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / New Taiwan Dollar
1 MNT0.00970 TWD
5 MNT0.04852 TWD
10 MNT0.09703 TWD
20 MNT0.19406 TWD
50 MNT0.48515 TWD
100 MNT0.97031 TWD
250 MNT2.42577 TWD
500 MNT4.85154 TWD
1000 MNT9.70308 TWD
2000 MNT19.40616 TWD
5000 MNT48.51540 TWD
10000 MNT97.03080 TWD