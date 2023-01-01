10 thousand Mongolian tugriks to New Taiwan dollars

Convert MNT to TWD at the real exchange rate

10000 mnt
93.26 twd

1.00000 MNT = 0.00933 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:23 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

MNT to TWD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MNT → 0 TWD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866551.046787.10821.434711.660770.96418.9097
1GBP1.15411.20795100.5281.655741.916621.1124621.8228
1USD0.95540.827849183.22171.37071.586670.92118.066
1INR0.011480.009947510.012016110.01647050.01906560.01106680.217083

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mongolian tugriks to New Taiwan dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MNT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MNT to TWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mongolian tugriks

MNT to USD

MNT to GBP

MNT to AUD

MNT to NZD

MNT to ZAR

MNT to EUR

MNT to INR

MNT to CAD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / New Taiwan Dollar
1 MNT0.00933 TWD
5 MNT0.04663 TWD
10 MNT0.09326 TWD
20 MNT0.18653 TWD
50 MNT0.46632 TWD
100 MNT0.93264 TWD
250 MNT2.33161 TWD
500 MNT4.66321 TWD
1000 MNT9.32642 TWD
2000 MNT18.65284 TWD
5000 MNT46.63210 TWD
10000 MNT93.26420 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Mongolian Tugrik
1 TWD107.22200 MNT
5 TWD536.11000 MNT
10 TWD1072.22000 MNT
20 TWD2144.44000 MNT
50 TWD5361.10000 MNT
100 TWD10722.20000 MNT
250 TWD26805.50000 MNT
500 TWD53611.00000 MNT
1000 TWD107222.00000 MNT
2000 TWD214444.00000 MNT
5000 TWD536110.00000 MNT
10000 TWD1072220.00000 MNT