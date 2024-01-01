New Taiwan dollars to Liberian dollars today

Convert TWD to LRD at the real exchange rate

1,000 twd
5,956.98 lrd

NT$1.000 TWD = L$5.957 LRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:56
TWD to LRD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TWD to LRDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High5.98696.0285
Low5.93685.9368
Average5.96345.9804
Change-0.50%-0.26%
1 TWD to LRD stats

The performance of TWD to LRD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5.9869 and a 30 day low of 5.9368. This means the 30 day average was 5.9634. The change for TWD to LRD was -0.50.

The performance of TWD to LRD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 6.0285 and a 90 day low of 5.9368. This means the 90 day average was 5.9804. The change for TWD to LRD was -0.26.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Liberian Dollar
1 TWD5.95698 LRD
5 TWD29.78490 LRD
10 TWD59.56980 LRD
20 TWD119.13960 LRD
50 TWD297.84900 LRD
100 TWD595.69800 LRD
250 TWD1,489.24500 LRD
500 TWD2,978.49000 LRD
1000 TWD5,956.98000 LRD
2000 TWD11,913.96000 LRD
5000 TWD29,784.90000 LRD
10000 TWD59,569.80000 LRD
Conversion rates Liberian Dollar / New Taiwan Dollar
1 LRD0.16787 TWD
5 LRD0.83935 TWD
10 LRD1.67870 TWD
20 LRD3.35740 TWD
50 LRD8.39350 TWD
100 LRD16.78700 TWD
250 LRD41.96750 TWD
500 LRD83.93500 TWD
1000 LRD167.87000 TWD
2000 LRD335.74000 TWD
5000 LRD839.35000 TWD
10000 LRD1,678.70000 TWD