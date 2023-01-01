5 New Taiwan dollars to Lebanese pounds

Convert TWD to LBP at the real exchange rate

5 twd
2329.07 lbp

1.00000 TWD = 465.81500 LBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 4:28 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

TWD to LBP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TWD → 0 LBP
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86551.052487.58811.443521.651730.96218.8895
1GBP1.155411.21595101.21.667861.908421.111521.8251
1USD0.95020.822402183.2271.371651.569490.914117.949
1INR0.01141710.009881440.012015310.01648080.01885790.01098320.215663

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert New Taiwan dollars to Lebanese pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TWD to LBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for New Taiwan dollars

TWD to USD

TWD to SGD

TWD to GBP

TWD to CAD

TWD to AUD

TWD to HKD

TWD to JPY

TWD to EUR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Lebanese Pound
1 TWD465.81500 LBP
5 TWD2329.07500 LBP
10 TWD4658.15000 LBP
20 TWD9316.30000 LBP
50 TWD23290.75000 LBP
100 TWD46581.50000 LBP
250 TWD116453.75000 LBP
500 TWD232907.50000 LBP
1000 TWD465815.00000 LBP
2000 TWD931630.00000 LBP
5000 TWD2329075.00000 LBP
10000 TWD4658150.00000 LBP
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / New Taiwan Dollar
1 LBP0.00215 TWD
5 LBP0.01073 TWD
10 LBP0.02147 TWD
20 LBP0.04294 TWD
50 LBP0.10734 TWD
100 LBP0.21468 TWD
250 LBP0.53669 TWD
500 LBP1.07339 TWD
1000 LBP2.14677 TWD
2000 LBP4.29354 TWD
5000 LBP10.73385 TWD
10000 LBP21.46770 TWD