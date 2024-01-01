New Taiwan dollars to Colombian pesos today

Convert TWD to COP at the real exchange rate

1,000 twd
126,153 cop

NT$1.000 TWD = $126.2 COP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:46
TWD to COP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TWD to COPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High126.1530129.1390
Low120.4760118.0230
Average123.2327123.0763
Change0.33%4.99%
1 TWD to COP stats

The performance of TWD to COP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 126.1530 and a 30 day low of 120.4760. This means the 30 day average was 123.2327. The change for TWD to COP was 0.33.

The performance of TWD to COP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 129.1390 and a 90 day low of 118.0230. This means the 90 day average was 123.0763. The change for TWD to COP was 4.99.

Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Colombian Peso
1 TWD126.15300 COP
5 TWD630.76500 COP
10 TWD1,261.53000 COP
20 TWD2,523.06000 COP
50 TWD6,307.65000 COP
100 TWD12,615.30000 COP
250 TWD31,538.25000 COP
500 TWD63,076.50000 COP
1000 TWD126,153.00000 COP
2000 TWD252,306.00000 COP
5000 TWD630,765.00000 COP
10000 TWD1,261,530.00000 COP
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / New Taiwan Dollar
1 COP0.00793 TWD
5 COP0.03963 TWD
10 COP0.07927 TWD
20 COP0.15854 TWD
50 COP0.39634 TWD
100 COP0.79269 TWD
250 COP1.98172 TWD
500 COP3.96345 TWD
1000 COP7.92689 TWD
2000 COP15.85378 TWD
5000 COP39.63445 TWD
10000 COP79.26890 TWD