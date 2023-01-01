500 New Taiwan dollars to Colombian pesos

Convert TWD to COP at the real exchange rate

500 twd
66,407.50 cop

1.00000 TWD = 132.81500 COP

Mid-market exchange rate at 3:35 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

TWD to COP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TWD → 0 COP
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.865551.052687.58161.443591.651530.96218.8912
1GBP1.1553311.2161101.1861.667821.908061.1114321.8256
1USD0.950.822301183.2051.371451.5690.9138517.9472
1INR0.01141790.009882830.012018510.01648280.0188570.01098310.215699

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert New Taiwan dollars to Colombian pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and COP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TWD to COP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for New Taiwan dollars

TWD to USD

TWD to SGD

TWD to GBP

TWD to CAD

TWD to AUD

TWD to HKD

TWD to JPY

TWD to EUR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Colombian Peso
1 TWD132.81500 COP
5 TWD664.07500 COP
10 TWD1328.15000 COP
20 TWD2656.30000 COP
50 TWD6640.75000 COP
100 TWD13281.50000 COP
250 TWD33203.75000 COP
500 TWD66407.50000 COP
1000 TWD132815.00000 COP
2000 TWD265630.00000 COP
5000 TWD664075.00000 COP
10000 TWD1328150.00000 COP
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / New Taiwan Dollar
1 COP0.00753 TWD
5 COP0.03765 TWD
10 COP0.07529 TWD
20 COP0.15059 TWD
50 COP0.37646 TWD
100 COP0.75293 TWD
250 COP1.88232 TWD
500 COP3.76464 TWD
1000 COP7.52927 TWD
2000 COP15.05854 TWD
5000 COP37.64635 TWD
10000 COP75.29270 TWD