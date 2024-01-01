New Taiwan dollars to Bolivian bolivianos today

Convert TWD to BOB at the real exchange rate

1,000 twd
210.21 bob

NT$1.000 TWD = Bs0.2102 BOB

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:00
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

TWD to BOB conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 TWD to BOBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.21290.2153
Low0.20990.2099
Average0.21110.2127
Change-0.84%-1.62%
View full history

1 TWD to BOB stats

The performance of TWD to BOB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2129 and a 30 day low of 0.2099. This means the 30 day average was 0.2111. The change for TWD to BOB was -0.84.

The performance of TWD to BOB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2153 and a 90 day low of 0.2099. This means the 90 day average was 0.2127. The change for TWD to BOB was -1.62.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDSGDGBPCADAUDHKDJPYEUR
1 USD11.3260.7821.3881.5427.805145.250.916
1 SGD0.75410.591.0471.1635.888109.5810.691
1 GBP1.2791.69511.7751.9719.979185.7091.171
1 CAD0.720.9550.56311.1115.621104.6130.66

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert New Taiwan dollars to Bolivian bolivianos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BOB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TWD to BOB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for New Taiwan dollar

TWD to USD

TWD to SGD

TWD to GBP

TWD to CAD

TWD to AUD

TWD to HKD

TWD to JPY

TWD to EUR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Bolivian Boliviano
1 TWD0.21021 BOB
5 TWD1.05105 BOB
10 TWD2.10210 BOB
20 TWD4.20420 BOB
50 TWD10.51050 BOB
100 TWD21.02100 BOB
250 TWD52.55250 BOB
500 TWD105.10500 BOB
1000 TWD210.21000 BOB
2000 TWD420.42000 BOB
5000 TWD1,051.05000 BOB
10000 TWD2,102.10000 BOB
Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / New Taiwan Dollar
1 BOB4.75714 TWD
5 BOB23.78570 TWD
10 BOB47.57140 TWD
20 BOB95.14280 TWD
50 BOB237.85700 TWD
100 BOB475.71400 TWD
250 BOB1,189.28500 TWD
500 BOB2,378.57000 TWD
1000 BOB4,757.14000 TWD
2000 BOB9,514.28000 TWD
5000 BOB23,785.70000 TWD
10000 BOB47,571.40000 TWD