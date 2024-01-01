Tongan paʻangas to Vietnamese dongs today

Convert TOP to VND at the real exchange rate

1,000 top
10,836,800 vnd

T$1.000 TOP = ₫10,840 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

TOP to VND conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 TOP to VNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High11,028.200011,035.0000
Low10,605.800010,605.8000
Average10,836.520010,874.3833
Change-1.65%-0.54%
View full history

1 TOP to VND stats

The performance of TOP to VND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 11,028.2000 and a 30 day low of 10,605.8000. This means the 30 day average was 10,836.5200. The change for TOP to VND was -1.65.

The performance of TOP to VND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 11,035.0000 and a 90 day low of 10,605.8000. This means the 90 day average was 10,874.3833. The change for TOP to VND was -0.54.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8531.09191.311.5141.6780.93521.154
1 GBP1.17211.279107.0531.7751.9671.09624.801
1 USD0.9170.782183.7171.3881.5380.85719.394
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.232

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tongan paʻangas to Vietnamese dongs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TOP to VND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tongan paʻanga

TOP to USD

TOP to EUR

TOP to GBP

TOP to INR

TOP to JPY

TOP to RUB

TOP to AUD

TOP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Vietnamese Dong
1 TOP10,836.80000 VND
5 TOP54,184.00000 VND
10 TOP108,368.00000 VND
20 TOP216,736.00000 VND
50 TOP541,840.00000 VND
100 TOP1,083,680.00000 VND
250 TOP2,709,200.00000 VND
500 TOP5,418,400.00000 VND
1000 TOP10,836,800.00000 VND
2000 TOP21,673,600.00000 VND
5000 TOP54,184,000.00000 VND
10000 TOP108,368,000.00000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Tongan Paʻanga
1000 VND0.09228 TOP
2000 VND0.18456 TOP
5000 VND0.46139 TOP
10000 VND0.92278 TOP
20000 VND1.84557 TOP
50000 VND4.61392 TOP
100000 VND9.22784 TOP
200000 VND18.45568 TOP
500000 VND46.13920 TOP
1000000 VND92.27840 TOP
2000000 VND184.55680 TOP
5000000 VND461.39200 TOP