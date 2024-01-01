Tongan paʻangas to Vietnamese dongs today
Convert TOP to VND at the real exchange rate
|1 TOP to VND
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|11,028.2000
|11,035.0000
|Low
|10,605.8000
|10,605.8000
|Average
|10,836.5200
|10,874.3833
|Change
|-1.65%
|-0.54%
|View full history
1 TOP to VND stats
The performance of TOP to VND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 11,028.2000 and a 30 day low of 10,605.8000. This means the 30 day average was 10,836.5200. The change for TOP to VND was -1.65.
The performance of TOP to VND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 11,035.0000 and a 90 day low of 10,605.8000. This means the 90 day average was 10,874.3833. The change for TOP to VND was -0.54.
|Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Vietnamese Dong
|1 TOP
|10,836.80000 VND
|5 TOP
|54,184.00000 VND
|10 TOP
|108,368.00000 VND
|20 TOP
|216,736.00000 VND
|50 TOP
|541,840.00000 VND
|100 TOP
|1,083,680.00000 VND
|250 TOP
|2,709,200.00000 VND
|500 TOP
|5,418,400.00000 VND
|1000 TOP
|10,836,800.00000 VND
|2000 TOP
|21,673,600.00000 VND
|5000 TOP
|54,184,000.00000 VND
|10000 TOP
|108,368,000.00000 VND
|Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Tongan Paʻanga
|1000 VND
|0.09228 TOP
|2000 VND
|0.18456 TOP
|5000 VND
|0.46139 TOP
|10000 VND
|0.92278 TOP
|20000 VND
|1.84557 TOP
|50000 VND
|4.61392 TOP
|100000 VND
|9.22784 TOP
|200000 VND
|18.45568 TOP
|500000 VND
|46.13920 TOP
|1000000 VND
|92.27840 TOP
|2000000 VND
|184.55680 TOP
|5000000 VND
|461.39200 TOP