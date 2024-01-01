Tongan paʻangas to Romanian leus today

Convert TOP to RON at the real exchange rate

1,000 top
1,960.64 ron

T$1.000 TOP = L1.961 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:45
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

TOP to RON conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 TOP to RONLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.98992.0177
Low1.92801.9280
Average1.95651.9686
Change-1.47%-1.08%
View full history

1 TOP to RON stats

The performance of TOP to RON in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.9899 and a 30 day low of 1.9280. This means the 30 day average was 1.9565. The change for TOP to RON was -1.47.

The performance of TOP to RON in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.0177 and a 90 day low of 1.9280. This means the 90 day average was 1.9686. The change for TOP to RON was -1.08.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8531.09191.3371.5141.6770.93421.158
1 GBP1.17211.279107.0761.7751.9661.09524.803
1 USD0.9170.782183.7381.3881.5380.85719.397
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.232

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tongan paʻangas to Romanian leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RON in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TOP to RON rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tongan paʻanga

TOP to USD

TOP to EUR

TOP to GBP

TOP to INR

TOP to JPY

TOP to RUB

TOP to AUD

TOP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Romanian Leu
1 TOP1.96064 RON
5 TOP9.80320 RON
10 TOP19.60640 RON
20 TOP39.21280 RON
50 TOP98.03200 RON
100 TOP196.06400 RON
250 TOP490.16000 RON
500 TOP980.32000 RON
1000 TOP1,960.64000 RON
2000 TOP3,921.28000 RON
5000 TOP9,803.20000 RON
10000 TOP19,606.40000 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Tongan Paʻanga
1 RON0.51004 TOP
5 RON2.55019 TOP
10 RON5.10037 TOP
20 RON10.20074 TOP
50 RON25.50185 TOP
100 RON51.00370 TOP
250 RON127.50925 TOP
500 RON255.01850 TOP
1000 RON510.03700 TOP
2000 RON1,020.07400 TOP
5000 RON2,550.18500 TOP
10000 RON5,100.37000 TOP