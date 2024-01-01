100 Romanian leus to Tongan paʻangas

Convert RON to TOP at the real exchange rate

100 ron
50.36 top

1.00000 RON = 0.50357 TOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:26
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPSGDCHFINR
1 USD10.92841.350451.530810.7944391.346250.8827582.9688
1 EUR1.0771511.454641.648910.855671.450110.95079589.3698
1 CAD0.7404940.68745711.133550.5882770.996890.65367161.4379
1 AUD0.653250.6064610.88218110.5189670.8794380.57665654.1994

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Romanian leus to Tongan paʻangas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RON in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RON to TOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Romanian leus

RON to USD

RON to EUR

RON to CAD

RON to AUD

RON to GBP

RON to SGD

RON to CHF

RON to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Tongan Paʻanga
1 RON0.50357 TOP
5 RON2.51785 TOP
10 RON5.03570 TOP
20 RON10.07140 TOP
50 RON25.17850 TOP
100 RON50.35700 TOP
250 RON125.89250 TOP
500 RON251.78500 TOP
1000 RON503.57000 TOP
2000 RON1007.14000 TOP
5000 RON2517.85000 TOP
10000 RON5035.70000 TOP
Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Romanian Leu
1 TOP1.98582 RON
5 TOP9.92910 RON
10 TOP19.85820 RON
20 TOP39.71640 RON
50 TOP99.29100 RON
100 TOP198.58200 RON
250 TOP496.45500 RON
500 TOP992.91000 RON
1000 TOP1985.82000 RON
2000 TOP3971.64000 RON
5000 TOP9929.10000 RON
10000 TOP19858.20000 RON