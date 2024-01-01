Tongan paʻangas to Philippine pesos today

Convert TOP to PHP at the real exchange rate

1,000 top
24,883.80 php

T$1.000 TOP = ₱24.88 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:44
TOP to PHP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TOP to PHPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High25.362525.5138
Low24.550324.2391
Average24.962424.9695
Change-1.89%1.24%
1 TOP to PHP stats

The performance of TOP to PHP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 25.3625 and a 30 day low of 24.5503. This means the 30 day average was 24.9624. The change for TOP to PHP was -1.89.

The performance of TOP to PHP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 25.5138 and a 90 day low of 24.2391. This means the 90 day average was 24.9695. The change for TOP to PHP was 1.24.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8531.09191.321.5141.6770.93521.145
1 GBP1.17311.279107.0811.7751.9671.09624.794
1 USD0.9170.782183.7221.3881.5380.85719.385
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.232

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Tongan paʻangas to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TOP to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Philippine Peso
1 TOP24.88380 PHP
5 TOP124.41900 PHP
10 TOP248.83800 PHP
20 TOP497.67600 PHP
50 TOP1,244.19000 PHP
100 TOP2,488.38000 PHP
250 TOP6,220.95000 PHP
500 TOP12,441.90000 PHP
1000 TOP24,883.80000 PHP
2000 TOP49,767.60000 PHP
5000 TOP124,419.00000 PHP
10000 TOP248,838.00000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Tongan Paʻanga
1 PHP0.04019 TOP
5 PHP0.20093 TOP
10 PHP0.40187 TOP
20 PHP0.80374 TOP
50 PHP2.00934 TOP
100 PHP4.01869 TOP
250 PHP10.04672 TOP
500 PHP20.09345 TOP
1000 PHP40.18690 TOP
2000 PHP80.37380 TOP
5000 PHP200.93450 TOP
10000 PHP401.86900 TOP