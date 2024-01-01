Tongan paʻangas to Philippine pesos today
Convert TOP to PHP at the real exchange rate
|1 TOP to PHP
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|25.3625
|25.5138
|Low
|24.5503
|24.2391
|Average
|24.9624
|24.9695
|Change
|-1.89%
|1.24%
1 TOP to PHP stats
The performance of TOP to PHP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 25.3625 and a 30 day low of 24.5503. This means the 30 day average was 24.9624. The change for TOP to PHP was -1.89.
The performance of TOP to PHP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 25.5138 and a 90 day low of 24.2391. This means the 90 day average was 24.9695. The change for TOP to PHP was 1.24.
|Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Philippine Peso
|1 TOP
|24.88380 PHP
|5 TOP
|124.41900 PHP
|10 TOP
|248.83800 PHP
|20 TOP
|497.67600 PHP
|50 TOP
|1,244.19000 PHP
|100 TOP
|2,488.38000 PHP
|250 TOP
|6,220.95000 PHP
|500 TOP
|12,441.90000 PHP
|1000 TOP
|24,883.80000 PHP
|2000 TOP
|49,767.60000 PHP
|5000 TOP
|124,419.00000 PHP
|10000 TOP
|248,838.00000 PHP