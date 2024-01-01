100 Philippine pesos to Tongan paʻangas

Convert PHP to TOP at the real exchange rate

100 php
4.16 top

1.000 PHP = 0.04157 TOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:51
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADEURAUDGBPKRWJPYCNY
1 USD11.380.9421.5590.8041,394.22154.4757.239
1 CAD0.72510.6831.130.5831,010.27111.9345.245
1 EUR1.0621.46511.6550.8531,480.03163.9757.685
1 AUD0.6410.8850.60410.516894.32299.0884.643

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Philippine pesos to Tongan paʻangas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PHP to TOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Philippine pesos

PHP to USD

PHP to CAD

PHP to EUR

PHP to AUD

PHP to GBP

PHP to KRW

PHP to JPY

PHP to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Tongan Paʻanga
1 PHP0.04157 TOP
5 PHP0.20786 TOP
10 PHP0.41572 TOP
20 PHP0.83144 TOP
50 PHP2.07859 TOP
100 PHP4.15718 TOP
250 PHP10.39295 TOP
500 PHP20.78590 TOP
1000 PHP41.57180 TOP
2000 PHP83.14360 TOP
5000 PHP207.85900 TOP
10000 PHP415.71800 TOP
Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Philippine Peso
1 TOP24.05470 PHP
5 TOP120.27350 PHP
10 TOP240.54700 PHP
20 TOP481.09400 PHP
50 TOP1,202.73500 PHP
100 TOP2,405.47000 PHP
250 TOP6,013.67500 PHP
500 TOP12,027.35000 PHP
1000 TOP24,054.70000 PHP
2000 TOP48,109.40000 PHP
5000 TOP120,273.50000 PHP
10000 TOP240,547.00000 PHP