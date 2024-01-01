Tongan paʻangas to Norwegian kroner today

Convert TOP to NOK at the real exchange rate

1,000 top
4,696.02 nok

T$1.000 TOP = kr4.696 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:43
TOP to NOK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TOP to NOKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.72984.7298
Low4.48174.4375
Average4.63334.5845
Change2.74%0.98%
1 TOP to NOK stats

The performance of TOP to NOK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.7298 and a 30 day low of 4.4817. This means the 30 day average was 4.6333. The change for TOP to NOK was 2.74.

The performance of TOP to NOK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.7298 and a 90 day low of 4.4375. This means the 90 day average was 4.5845. The change for TOP to NOK was 0.98.

Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Norwegian Krone
1 TOP4.69602 NOK
5 TOP23.48010 NOK
10 TOP46.96020 NOK
20 TOP93.92040 NOK
50 TOP234.80100 NOK
100 TOP469.60200 NOK
250 TOP1,174.00500 NOK
500 TOP2,348.01000 NOK
1000 TOP4,696.02000 NOK
2000 TOP9,392.04000 NOK
5000 TOP23,480.10000 NOK
10000 TOP46,960.20000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Tongan Paʻanga
1 NOK0.21295 TOP
5 NOK1.06473 TOP
10 NOK2.12946 TOP
20 NOK4.25892 TOP
50 NOK10.64730 TOP
100 NOK21.29460 TOP
250 NOK53.23650 TOP
500 NOK106.47300 TOP
1000 NOK212.94600 TOP
2000 NOK425.89200 TOP
5000 NOK1,064.73000 TOP
10000 NOK2,129.46000 TOP