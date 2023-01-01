5 Tongan paʻangas to Norwegian kroner

Convert TOP to NOK at the real exchange rate

5 top
23.08 nok

1.00000 TOP = 4.61517 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:22 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

TOP to NOK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TOP → 0 NOK
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.865551.0510587.50521.445091.661350.9634518.9064
1GBP1.1553311.21435101.1011.669611.919471.1131121.8438
1USD0.951450.823486183.2551.37491.580650.9166517.9881
1INR0.01142790.009891130.012011310.01651430.01898570.01101010.21606

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tongan paʻangas to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TOP to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tongan paʻangas

TOP to USD

TOP to EUR

TOP to GBP

TOP to INR

TOP to JPY

TOP to RUB

TOP to AUD

TOP to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Norwegian Krone
1 TOP4.61517 NOK
5 TOP23.07585 NOK
10 TOP46.15170 NOK
20 TOP92.30340 NOK
50 TOP230.75850 NOK
100 TOP461.51700 NOK
250 TOP1153.79250 NOK
500 TOP2307.58500 NOK
1000 TOP4615.17000 NOK
2000 TOP9230.34000 NOK
5000 TOP23075.85000 NOK
10000 TOP46151.70000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Tongan Paʻanga
1 NOK0.21668 TOP
5 NOK1.08339 TOP
10 NOK2.16677 TOP
20 NOK4.33354 TOP
50 NOK10.83385 TOP
100 NOK21.66770 TOP
250 NOK54.16925 TOP
500 NOK108.33850 TOP
1000 NOK216.67700 TOP
2000 NOK433.35400 TOP
5000 NOK1083.38500 TOP
10000 NOK2166.77000 TOP