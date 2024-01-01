Tongan paʻangas to Mauritian rupees today

Convert TOP to MUR at the real exchange rate

1,000 top
20,082.80 mur

T$1.000 TOP = ₨20.08 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

TOP to MUR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 TOP to MURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High21.240921.2409
Low19.544519.4984
Average20.226420.1680
Change-1.55%1.11%
View full history

1 TOP to MUR stats

The performance of TOP to MUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 21.2409 and a 30 day low of 19.5445. This means the 30 day average was 20.2264. The change for TOP to MUR was -1.55.

The performance of TOP to MUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 21.2409 and a 90 day low of 19.4984. This means the 90 day average was 20.1680. The change for TOP to MUR was 1.11.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8531.09191.2971.5141.6770.93521.153
1 GBP1.17311.279107.0681.7751.9671.09624.807
1 USD0.9170.782183.7091.3881.5380.85719.395
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.232

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tongan paʻangas to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TOP to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tongan paʻanga

TOP to USD

TOP to EUR

TOP to GBP

TOP to INR

TOP to JPY

TOP to RUB

TOP to AUD

TOP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Mauritian Rupee
1 TOP20.08280 MUR
5 TOP100.41400 MUR
10 TOP200.82800 MUR
20 TOP401.65600 MUR
50 TOP1,004.14000 MUR
100 TOP2,008.28000 MUR
250 TOP5,020.70000 MUR
500 TOP10,041.40000 MUR
1000 TOP20,082.80000 MUR
2000 TOP40,165.60000 MUR
5000 TOP100,414.00000 MUR
10000 TOP200,828.00000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Tongan Paʻanga
1 MUR0.04979 TOP
5 MUR0.24897 TOP
10 MUR0.49794 TOP
20 MUR0.99588 TOP
50 MUR2.48970 TOP
100 MUR4.97940 TOP
250 MUR12.44850 TOP
500 MUR24.89700 TOP
1000 MUR49.79400 TOP
2000 MUR99.58800 TOP
5000 MUR248.97000 TOP
10000 MUR497.94000 TOP