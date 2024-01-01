Tongan paʻangas to Myanmar kyats today

Convert TOP to MMK at the real exchange rate

1,000 top
902,920 mmk

T$1.000 TOP = K902.9 MMK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
TOP to MMK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TOP to MMKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High911.7450911.7450
Low881.0670881.0670
Average898.3672899.4560
Change-0.88%0.01%
1 TOP to MMK stats

The performance of TOP to MMK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 911.7450 and a 30 day low of 881.0670. This means the 30 day average was 898.3672. The change for TOP to MMK was -0.88.

The performance of TOP to MMK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 911.7450 and a 90 day low of 881.0670. This means the 90 day average was 899.4560. The change for TOP to MMK was 0.01.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8531.09191.2971.5141.6770.93521.153
1 GBP1.17311.279107.0681.7751.9671.09624.807
1 USD0.9170.782183.7091.3881.5380.85719.395
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.232

Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Myanma Kyat
1 TOP902.92000 MMK
5 TOP4,514.60000 MMK
10 TOP9,029.20000 MMK
20 TOP18,058.40000 MMK
50 TOP45,146.00000 MMK
100 TOP90,292.00000 MMK
250 TOP225,730.00000 MMK
500 TOP451,460.00000 MMK
1000 TOP902,920.00000 MMK
2000 TOP1,805,840.00000 MMK
5000 TOP4,514,600.00000 MMK
10000 TOP9,029,200.00000 MMK
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Tongan Paʻanga
1 MMK0.00111 TOP
5 MMK0.00554 TOP
10 MMK0.01108 TOP
20 MMK0.02215 TOP
50 MMK0.05538 TOP
100 MMK0.11075 TOP
250 MMK0.27688 TOP
500 MMK0.55376 TOP
1000 MMK1.10752 TOP
2000 MMK2.21504 TOP
5000 MMK5.53760 TOP
10000 MMK11.07520 TOP