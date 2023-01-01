20 Myanmar kyats to Tongan paʻangas

Convert MMK to TOP at the real exchange rate

20 mmk
0.02 top

1.00000 MMK = 0.00113 TOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:3 UTC
MMK to TOP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MMK → 0 TOP
Mid market rate

How to convert Myanmar kyats to Tongan paʻangas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MMK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MMK to TOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Tongan Paʻanga
1 MMK0.00113 TOP
5 MMK0.00563 TOP
10 MMK0.01127 TOP
20 MMK0.02253 TOP
50 MMK0.05633 TOP
100 MMK0.11265 TOP
250 MMK0.28164 TOP
500 MMK0.56327 TOP
1000 MMK1.12654 TOP
2000 MMK2.25308 TOP
5000 MMK5.63270 TOP
10000 MMK11.26540 TOP
Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Myanma Kyat
1 TOP887.67000 MMK
5 TOP4438.35000 MMK
10 TOP8876.70000 MMK
20 TOP17753.40000 MMK
50 TOP44383.50000 MMK
100 TOP88767.00000 MMK
250 TOP221917.50000 MMK
500 TOP443835.00000 MMK
1000 TOP887670.00000 MMK
2000 TOP1775340.00000 MMK
5000 TOP4438350.00000 MMK
10000 TOP8876700.00000 MMK