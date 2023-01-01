10 thousand Tongan paʻangas to Lebanese pounds

Convert TOP to LBP at the real exchange rate

10000 top
63050900 lbp

1.00000 TOP = 6305.09000 LBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:56 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

TOP to LBP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TOP → 0 LBP
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86541.051187.50931.444841.660770.963318.9142
1GBP1.1555411.21455101.1171.669521.919021.1131321.8555
1USD0.95140.82335183.2551.37461.580030.916517.9947
1INR0.01142740.00988950.012011310.01651070.01897820.01100830.21614

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tongan paʻangas to Lebanese pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TOP to LBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tongan paʻangas

TOP to USD

TOP to EUR

TOP to GBP

TOP to INR

TOP to JPY

TOP to RUB

TOP to AUD

TOP to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Lebanese Pound
1 TOP6305.09000 LBP
5 TOP31525.45000 LBP
10 TOP63050.90000 LBP
20 TOP126101.80000 LBP
50 TOP315254.50000 LBP
100 TOP630509.00000 LBP
250 TOP1576272.50000 LBP
500 TOP3152545.00000 LBP
1000 TOP6305090.00000 LBP
2000 TOP12610180.00000 LBP
5000 TOP31525450.00000 LBP
10000 TOP63050900.00000 LBP
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Tongan Paʻanga
1 LBP0.00016 TOP
5 LBP0.00079 TOP
10 LBP0.00159 TOP
20 LBP0.00317 TOP
50 LBP0.00793 TOP
100 LBP0.01586 TOP
250 LBP0.03965 TOP
500 LBP0.07930 TOP
1000 LBP0.15860 TOP
2000 LBP0.31720 TOP
5000 LBP0.79301 TOP
10000 LBP1.58602 TOP