Tongan paʻangas to South Korean wons today

Convert TOP to KRW at the real exchange rate

1,000 top
583,425 krw

T$1.000 TOP = ₩583.4 KRW

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:41
TOP to KRW conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TOP to KRWLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High602.2390602.2390
Low579.2040573.4100
Average589.9605588.7844
Change-2.31%0.42%
1 TOP to KRW stats

The performance of TOP to KRW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 602.2390 and a 30 day low of 579.2040. This means the 30 day average was 589.9605. The change for TOP to KRW was -2.31.

The performance of TOP to KRW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 602.2390 and a 90 day low of 573.4100. This means the 90 day average was 588.7844. The change for TOP to KRW was 0.42.

Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / South Korean Won
1 TOP583.42500 KRW
5 TOP2,917.12500 KRW
10 TOP5,834.25000 KRW
20 TOP11,668.50000 KRW
50 TOP29,171.25000 KRW
100 TOP58,342.50000 KRW
250 TOP145,856.25000 KRW
500 TOP291,712.50000 KRW
1000 TOP583,425.00000 KRW
2000 TOP1,166,850.00000 KRW
5000 TOP2,917,125.00000 KRW
10000 TOP5,834,250.00000 KRW
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Tongan Paʻanga
1 KRW0.00171 TOP
5 KRW0.00857 TOP
10 KRW0.01714 TOP
20 KRW0.03428 TOP
50 KRW0.08570 TOP
100 KRW0.17140 TOP
250 KRW0.42850 TOP
500 KRW0.85701 TOP
1000 KRW1.71402 TOP
2000 KRW3.42804 TOP
5000 KRW8.57010 TOP
10000 KRW17.14020 TOP
20000 KRW34.28040 TOP
30000 KRW51.42060 TOP
40000 KRW68.56080 TOP
50000 KRW85.70100 TOP