Tongan paʻangas to South Korean wons today
Convert TOP to KRW at the real exchange rate
|1 TOP to KRW
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|602.2390
|602.2390
|Low
|579.2040
|573.4100
|Average
|589.9605
|588.7844
|Change
|-2.31%
|0.42%
1 TOP to KRW stats
The performance of TOP to KRW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 602.2390 and a 30 day low of 579.2040. This means the 30 day average was 589.9605. The change for TOP to KRW was -2.31.
The performance of TOP to KRW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 602.2390 and a 90 day low of 573.4100. This means the 90 day average was 588.7844. The change for TOP to KRW was 0.42.
|Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / South Korean Won
|1 TOP
|583.42500 KRW
|5 TOP
|2,917.12500 KRW
|10 TOP
|5,834.25000 KRW
|20 TOP
|11,668.50000 KRW
|50 TOP
|29,171.25000 KRW
|100 TOP
|58,342.50000 KRW
|250 TOP
|145,856.25000 KRW
|500 TOP
|291,712.50000 KRW
|1000 TOP
|583,425.00000 KRW
|2000 TOP
|1,166,850.00000 KRW
|5000 TOP
|2,917,125.00000 KRW
|10000 TOP
|5,834,250.00000 KRW
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Tongan Paʻanga
|1 KRW
|0.00171 TOP
|5 KRW
|0.00857 TOP
|10 KRW
|0.01714 TOP
|20 KRW
|0.03428 TOP
|50 KRW
|0.08570 TOP
|100 KRW
|0.17140 TOP
|250 KRW
|0.42850 TOP
|500 KRW
|0.85701 TOP
|1000 KRW
|1.71402 TOP
|2000 KRW
|3.42804 TOP
|5000 KRW
|8.57010 TOP
|10000 KRW
|17.14020 TOP
|20000 KRW
|34.28040 TOP
|30000 KRW
|51.42060 TOP
|40000 KRW
|68.56080 TOP
|50000 KRW
|85.70100 TOP