Tongan paʻangas to Hungarian forints today
Convert TOP to HUF at the real exchange rate
|1 TOP to HUF
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|156.9650
|161.3000
|Low
|152.0590
|149.8270
|Average
|154.5125
|154.9843
|Change
|-0.28%
|1.02%
1 TOP to HUF stats
The performance of TOP to HUF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 156.9650 and a 30 day low of 152.0590. This means the 30 day average was 154.5125. The change for TOP to HUF was -0.28.
The performance of TOP to HUF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 161.3000 and a 90 day low of 149.8270. This means the 90 day average was 154.9843. The change for TOP to HUF was 1.02.
|Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Hungarian Forint
|1 TOP
|156.52000 HUF
|5 TOP
|782.60000 HUF
|10 TOP
|1,565.20000 HUF
|20 TOP
|3,130.40000 HUF
|50 TOP
|7,826.00000 HUF
|100 TOP
|15,652.00000 HUF
|250 TOP
|39,130.00000 HUF
|500 TOP
|78,260.00000 HUF
|1000 TOP
|156,520.00000 HUF
|2000 TOP
|313,040.00000 HUF
|5000 TOP
|782,600.00000 HUF
|10000 TOP
|1,565,200.00000 HUF
|Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Tongan Paʻanga
|2000 HUF
|12.77792 TOP
|5000 HUF
|31.94480 TOP
|10000 HUF
|63.88960 TOP
|15000 HUF
|95.83440 TOP
|20000 HUF
|127.77920 TOP
|30000 HUF
|191.66880 TOP
|40000 HUF
|255.55840 TOP
|50000 HUF
|319.44800 TOP
|60000 HUF
|383.33760 TOP
|100000 HUF
|638.89600 TOP
|150000 HUF
|958.34400 TOP
|200000 HUF
|1,277.79200 TOP