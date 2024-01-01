Tongan paʻangas to Hungarian forints today

Convert TOP to HUF at the real exchange rate

1,000 top
156,520 huf

T$1.000 TOP = Ft156.5 HUF

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:39
TOP to HUF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TOP to HUFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High156.9650161.3000
Low152.0590149.8270
Average154.5125154.9843
Change-0.28%1.02%
1 TOP to HUF stats

The performance of TOP to HUF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 156.9650 and a 30 day low of 152.0590. This means the 30 day average was 154.5125. The change for TOP to HUF was -0.28.

The performance of TOP to HUF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 161.3000 and a 90 day low of 149.8270. This means the 90 day average was 154.9843. The change for TOP to HUF was 1.02.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8531.09191.3361.5141.6780.93521.157
1 GBP1.17311.279107.0971.7751.9671.09624.807
1 USD0.9170.782183.7221.3881.5380.85719.393
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.232

Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Hungarian Forint
1 TOP156.52000 HUF
5 TOP782.60000 HUF
10 TOP1,565.20000 HUF
20 TOP3,130.40000 HUF
50 TOP7,826.00000 HUF
100 TOP15,652.00000 HUF
250 TOP39,130.00000 HUF
500 TOP78,260.00000 HUF
1000 TOP156,520.00000 HUF
2000 TOP313,040.00000 HUF
5000 TOP782,600.00000 HUF
10000 TOP1,565,200.00000 HUF
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Tongan Paʻanga
2000 HUF12.77792 TOP
5000 HUF31.94480 TOP
10000 HUF63.88960 TOP
15000 HUF95.83440 TOP
20000 HUF127.77920 TOP
30000 HUF191.66880 TOP
40000 HUF255.55840 TOP
50000 HUF319.44800 TOP
60000 HUF383.33760 TOP
100000 HUF638.89600 TOP
150000 HUF958.34400 TOP
200000 HUF1,277.79200 TOP