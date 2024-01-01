Tongan paʻangas to Colombian pesos today

Convert TOP to COP at the real exchange rate

1,000 top
1,778,050 cop

T$1.000 TOP = $1,778 COP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

TOP to COP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 TOP to COPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1,778.05001,798.3100
Low1,662.81001,622.1600
Average1,721.85601,709.1890
Change0.46%6.24%
View full history

1 TOP to COP stats

The performance of TOP to COP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1,778.0500 and a 30 day low of 1,662.8100. This means the 30 day average was 1,721.8560. The change for TOP to COP was 0.46.

The performance of TOP to COP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1,798.3100 and a 90 day low of 1,622.1600. This means the 90 day average was 1,709.1890. The change for TOP to COP was 6.24.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8531.09191.3621.5141.6780.93521.146
1 GBP1.17211.279107.1211.7761.9681.09624.794
1 USD0.9170.782183.7371.3881.5380.85719.382
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.231

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tongan paʻangas to Colombian pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and COP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TOP to COP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tongan paʻanga

TOP to USD

TOP to EUR

TOP to GBP

TOP to INR

TOP to JPY

TOP to RUB

TOP to AUD

TOP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Colombian Peso
1 TOP1,778.05000 COP
5 TOP8,890.25000 COP
10 TOP17,780.50000 COP
20 TOP35,561.00000 COP
50 TOP88,902.50000 COP
100 TOP177,805.00000 COP
250 TOP444,512.50000 COP
500 TOP889,025.00000 COP
1000 TOP1,778,050.00000 COP
2000 TOP3,556,100.00000 COP
5000 TOP8,890,250.00000 COP
10000 TOP17,780,500.00000 COP
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Tongan Paʻanga
1 COP0.00056 TOP
5 COP0.00281 TOP
10 COP0.00562 TOP
20 COP0.01125 TOP
50 COP0.02812 TOP
100 COP0.05624 TOP
250 COP0.14060 TOP
500 COP0.28121 TOP
1000 COP0.56242 TOP
2000 COP1.12483 TOP
5000 COP2.81208 TOP
10000 COP5.62415 TOP