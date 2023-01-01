50 Tongan paʻangas to Colombian pesos

Convert TOP to COP at the real exchange rate

50 top
90,192.50 cop

1.00000 TOP = 1803.85000 COP

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:44 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

TOP to COP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TOP → 0 COP
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86531.051887.56761.444861.661090.963118.9282
1GBP1.1556711.2155101.1961.669731.919611.1130221.8741
1USD0.950750.822707183.2551.37371.579280.915717.996
1INR0.01141970.009881770.012011310.01649990.01896920.01099870.216155

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tongan paʻangas to Colombian pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and COP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TOP to COP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tongan paʻangas

TOP to USD

TOP to EUR

TOP to GBP

TOP to INR

TOP to JPY

TOP to RUB

TOP to AUD

TOP to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Colombian Peso
1 TOP1803.85000 COP
5 TOP9019.25000 COP
10 TOP18038.50000 COP
20 TOP36077.00000 COP
50 TOP90192.50000 COP
100 TOP180385.00000 COP
250 TOP450962.50000 COP
500 TOP901925.00000 COP
1000 TOP1803850.00000 COP
2000 TOP3607700.00000 COP
5000 TOP9019250.00000 COP
10000 TOP18038500.00000 COP
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Tongan Paʻanga
1 COP0.00055 TOP
5 COP0.00277 TOP
10 COP0.00554 TOP
20 COP0.01109 TOP
50 COP0.02772 TOP
100 COP0.05544 TOP
250 COP0.13859 TOP
500 COP0.27719 TOP
1000 COP0.55437 TOP
2000 COP1.10874 TOP
5000 COP2.77185 TOP
10000 COP5.54370 TOP