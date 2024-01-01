Tongan paʻangas to Chilean pesos today

Convert TOP to CLP at the real exchange rate

1,000 top
408,673 clp

T$1.000 TOP = $408.7 CLP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
We can't send money between these currencies

TOP to CLP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TOP to CLPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High410.8620410.8620
Low383.9840377.3220
Average400.5997396.7339
Change0.57%2.32%
View full history

1 TOP to CLP stats

The performance of TOP to CLP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 410.8620 and a 30 day low of 383.9840. This means the 30 day average was 400.5997. The change for TOP to CLP was 0.57.

The performance of TOP to CLP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 410.8620 and a 90 day low of 377.3220. This means the 90 day average was 396.7339. The change for TOP to CLP was 2.32.

Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Chilean Peso
1 TOP408.67300 CLP
5 TOP2,043.36500 CLP
10 TOP4,086.73000 CLP
20 TOP8,173.46000 CLP
50 TOP20,433.65000 CLP
100 TOP40,867.30000 CLP
250 TOP102,168.25000 CLP
500 TOP204,336.50000 CLP
1000 TOP408,673.00000 CLP
2000 TOP817,346.00000 CLP
5000 TOP2,043,365.00000 CLP
10000 TOP4,086,730.00000 CLP
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Tongan Paʻanga
1 CLP0.00245 TOP
5 CLP0.01223 TOP
10 CLP0.02447 TOP
20 CLP0.04894 TOP
50 CLP0.12235 TOP
100 CLP0.24470 TOP
250 CLP0.61174 TOP
500 CLP1.22347 TOP
1000 CLP2.44695 TOP
2000 CLP4.89390 TOP
5000 CLP12.23475 TOP
10000 CLP24.46950 TOP