5000 Tongan paʻangas to Chilean pesos
Convert TOP to CLP at the real exchange rate
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Tongan paʻangas to Chilean pesos
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select TOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CLP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current TOP to CLP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Tongan paʻangas
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
|Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Chilean Peso
|1 TOP
|383.98900 CLP
|5 TOP
|1919.94500 CLP
|10 TOP
|3839.89000 CLP
|20 TOP
|7679.78000 CLP
|50 TOP
|19199.45000 CLP
|100 TOP
|38398.90000 CLP
|250 TOP
|95997.25000 CLP
|500 TOP
|191994.50000 CLP
|1000 TOP
|383989.00000 CLP
|2000 TOP
|767978.00000 CLP
|5000 TOP
|1919945.00000 CLP
|10000 TOP
|3839890.00000 CLP