Tajikistani somonis to Ugandan shillings today

Convert TJS to UGX at the real exchange rate

1,000 tjs
348,836 ugx

SM1.000 TJS = Ush348.8 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:12
We can't send money between these currencies

TJS to UGX conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TJS to UGXLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High351.7550353.9610
Low341.7980341.7980
Average346.2407347.1937
Change2.06%1.51%
1 TJS to UGX stats

The performance of TJS to UGX in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 351.7550 and a 30 day low of 341.7980. This means the 30 day average was 346.2407. The change for TJS to UGX was 2.06.

The performance of TJS to UGX in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 353.9610 and a 90 day low of 341.7980. This means the 90 day average was 347.1937. The change for TJS to UGX was 1.51.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Ugandan Shilling
1 TJS348.83600 UGX
5 TJS1,744.18000 UGX
10 TJS3,488.36000 UGX
20 TJS6,976.72000 UGX
50 TJS17,441.80000 UGX
100 TJS34,883.60000 UGX
250 TJS87,209.00000 UGX
500 TJS174,418.00000 UGX
1000 TJS348,836.00000 UGX
2000 TJS697,672.00000 UGX
5000 TJS1,744,180.00000 UGX
10000 TJS3,488,360.00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Tajikistani Somoni
1 UGX0.00287 TJS
5 UGX0.01433 TJS
10 UGX0.02867 TJS
20 UGX0.05733 TJS
50 UGX0.14333 TJS
100 UGX0.28667 TJS
250 UGX0.71667 TJS
500 UGX1.43334 TJS
1000 UGX2.86668 TJS
2000 UGX5.73336 TJS
5000 UGX14.33340 TJS
10000 UGX28.66680 TJS